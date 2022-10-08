Identify your wards’ interests, don’t force decisions on them, Akeredolu’s wife advises parents

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has advised parents to refrain from forcing their decisions on their child’s career but said the children should be left to decide in order to make their lives fruitful.

Mrs Akeredolu who stated this during the 5th graduation ceremony and valedictory service of MABEST Academy, Akure, noted that most children choose their field of study as their parent’s wishes rather than choosing the right stream based on their skills, aptitude, and core interests.

The Ondo first lady maintained that if a child chooses a career according to their parent’s wish, there is a possibility that he might have a boring academic life, saying they might lose interest in what they are doing.

She, however, charged the students to discover their areas of interest, not their parent’s interests and said that it is the right of every child to choose their career and their right to live their dreams, saying it is the child who knows his choice, his passion, his dreams and his abilities better than anyone else in the world.

“The choice of deciding the career path should be left to the students so that they can make their lives fruitful. If the path is chosen by the child, then he stays oriented towards the end goal.

“But I want to tell you that the world is changing, whether you’re a boy or you’re a girl, you have a place and you should be able to discover your niche. Parents should please support their children whenever they discover what their purpose is,” she advised.

The Ondo First Lady affirmed that her annual Bemore Summer Bootcamp for girls was a good environment for the younger generation whose minds are still malleable to discover their purposes and innate abilities.

According to her, the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp was an environment where self-awareness, self-worth, integrity and leadership quality were being taught in order to build the kind of personalities needed to move Nigeria forward.

She charged parents to raise their daughters to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the society, rather than being raised to become trophy wives, as she hinted that the main objective of the BeMore Summer Bootcamp was to educate girls that technology space was gender neutral.

Congratulating the 15 graduands for the successful completion of secondary education, the governor’s wife charged them to be of good conduct as they progress in their educational journey.

She advised the graduands to be wary of social vices that dominate higher institutions’ environment and encouraged them to have a vision board of what they wish to become in life.

The Head of Mabest Academy, Mrs Olajide Oluwabunmi, advised the graduands to be good ambassadors of the school and project the school in a good light.

Oluwabunmi however, urged parents, especially mothers to be alert to their responsibility by checking on their children as they move to higher institutions of learning.