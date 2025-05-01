Iddo, Marine Bridges: Umahi asks contract to submit detailed plans for rehabilitation

The Federal Ministry of Works has directed the contractor, Julius Berger, handling the rehabilitation of the Iddo and Marine Bridges, to submit revised cost elements and a detailed plan for the rehabilitation work, following observations made during an inspection.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, said the directive was aimed at ensuring the structural integrity and safety of the bridges, following a fire incident that caused significant damage.

The inspection team observed that the bridge’s headroom of three metres falls short of the 5.6-metre standard, which has resulted in repeated collisions by trucks and further cracking of the deck.

According to the Minister, weekend milling and resurfacing with asphalt should be carried out to address the defects, while full closures during weekends are necessary to replace the expansion joints. A seven-day notice will be given before any closure is implemented.

The Minister also instructed the Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, to demolish the illegal shanties located beneath the Iddo Bridge.

Following an inspection of the Independence Bridge, the Minister declared it fit and safe after initial repairs, which had earlier caused a traffic gridlock, stating that the repair work is now permanent.

