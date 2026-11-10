Idanre hails Aiyedatiwa over peaceful emergence of new Owa, seeks staff of office

The people of Idanre Kingdom in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for providing a neutral and peaceful atmosphere that facilitated the emergence of a new Owa of Idanre, following the selection process by kingmakers.

The Idanre Development Assembly (IDA), which gave the commendation, said the governor’s support and commitment to ensuring a hitch-free process helped prevent tension and possible disagreements among the various interest groups in the kingdom.

The IDA, in an appreciation letter dated November 6 and addressed to the governor, described his role in the emergence of the new monarch as a demonstration of purposeful leadership and genuine concern for the traditional institution and the people of Idanre.

It disclosed that Prince Mayowa Toluade Williams Aroloye emerged as the Owa-elect on November 3, after securing seven of the eight votes cast by the kingmakers.

According to the group, seven aspirants contested for the vacant stool, while eight kingmakers participated in the selection exercise.

The IDA further stated that the selection was conducted in accordance with relevant government white papers, applicable laws and guidelines, as well as the customs and traditions of Idanre Kingdom.

In the letter by its president-general, Dr Anthony Omolola, the assembly said the peaceful conduct of the exercise before, during and after the emergence of the Owa-elect was worthy of commendation.

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It noted that the governor’s leadership had continued to promote peaceful coexistence among various communities and interest groups in the state.

It added that the peaceful transition in Idanre further demonstrated the importance of government support in resolving traditional succession matters.

The group expressed gratitude that the selection process did not degenerate into a crisis, stressing that the people of the kingdom would remain grateful for the peaceful atmosphere maintained throughout the exercise.

However, the IDA expressed hope that the governor would soon formally present the staff of office to Prince Aroloye, describing the presentation as another important stage in the installation of the new traditional ruler.

The group further expressed confidence that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration would sustain policies and initiatives aimed at promoting development and peaceful coexistence in the state.