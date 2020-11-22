ICYMI: NRC apologises for train breakdown on Abuja-Kaduna rail route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has apologized for any inconveniences caused passengers as the locomotive turbocharge failed causing a breakdown on Abuja -Kaduna rail route on Friday.

Reacting to the incidence, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria apologised to the passengers who were made to be stranded due to the breakdown.

He pledges NRC commitment to ensure that no reoccurrences of such incident in the future.

Okhiria, however, assured Nigerians that by Monday, November 23, the failed locomotive would be fully operational stating that the incident didn’t affect the train operation today.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Mrs. Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, “the locomotive’s turbocharger failed and we apologise for that. We are working hard to avoid such occurrences in future.”

It would be recalled that on Nov.20, Abuja-Kaduna train broke down along the route which left passengers stranded.

