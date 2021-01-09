[ICYMI] NIN: NIMC staff call off strike after Minister’s intervention

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that normal enrolment services for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been fully restored at all NIMC offices nationwide as its staff have resumed duty.

Recall that the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on a strike citing exposure to COVID-19 and other issues.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, it noted Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami intervened in the matter.

“Enrolment services were temporarily disrupted when the local chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on an industrial action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 immediately after their congress.

“However, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who promptly intervened in the matter, has assured the workers of looking into their grievances and advised them to empathise with Nigerians especially at this time that linkage of the NIN with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards is ongoing for the security of lives and property in the country,” the statement noted.

Furthermore, the statement said while thanking Nigerians for their understanding in the face of the challenges posed by the two-day hiatus in enrolment, Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, stressed his Management’s avowed pursuit of the welfare, health and safety of all staff of the Commission.

“Engr. Aziz enjoined staff to go about their normal duties while fully observing the

COVID-19 protocols as they enrol Nigerians and other eligible individuals.

“He also gave assurance that more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) would be made available to staff, in addition to those already donated by the World Bank which had since been distributed to all NIMC offices nationwide,” the statement added.

