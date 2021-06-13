ICYMI: Late Murtala Muhammed’s son, two ex-guber candidates, others defect to APC in Kano

ALHAJI Abba Risqua Murtala Muhammed, the son of former Head of State, late Gen. Murtala Muhammed (rtd), who contested as deputy governor under the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP) and politicians from other political parties have defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State.

The defectors include a gubernatorial candidate of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the PDP, Malam Alhaji Sagir Takai, a gubernatorial candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Alhaji Abdulsalam Zaura, and a faction of POP’s Kwankwasiyya (a group loyal to the former state governor, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso). Ex-loyalists of Kwankwaso were seen in the iconic red caps.

Alhaji Risqua Murtala Muhammed explained that they joined the party because they were impressed by the performance of the president and Governor Ganduje especially in the part of the infrastructure and economic development.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, handed the defectors over to Faruk Adamu Aliyu, the representative of the APC acting National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, for onward transmission into the party.

Ganduje said: “You are welcome to this historic and memorable event commemorating democracy in Nigeria that came about as a result of annulling the June 12 election of Chief MKO Abiola.

“We now all have equal status, equal standing, and equal respect in the APC.”

State chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, praised President Buhari for his efforts in fighting insecurity and other crises bedeviling the country, saying Nigeria would have by now been overwhelmed if not for his effort.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best and must be praised for his effort because if it were someone else the country would have since been overwhelmed.

“Due to the expertise of the president Nigeria is now doing well and I assure you that Nigeria will be better by December this year.

“The Acting Chairman of our great party, Mai Mala Buni, has shown his worth with his performance so far, especially with the caliber of people that are now joining the party, three gubernatorial candidates and a member of the House of representative,” Abba said.

