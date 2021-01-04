ICYMI: Kwara governor dissolves cabinet, retains SSG

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has dissolved his cabinet with effect from December 31, 2020.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, early Monday morning said that, however, said that the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Mamman Sabah Jubril, retains his seat.

“His Excellency especially commends the honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

The statement also said the governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprising at least 56.25% female, in what was remarkably the most gender-friendly cabinet on the African continent. The cabinet also had the country’s youngest commissioner.

