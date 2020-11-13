ICYMI: ICPC grills four Oyo LG chairmen for 6 hours in Abuja over alleged misappropriation

No fewer than four current local government chairmen in Oyo State were, on Thursday, grilled by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for six hours in Abuja for allegedly misappropriating public funds.

Informed top ICPC source who confided in Tribune Online said all the council bosses are from local governments within Ibadan metropolis.

It was further gathered that they arrived the commission at about 10:30 am and were not released until 4:30 pm.

Oyo LG chairmen, who were visibly angry when coming out from the commission’s headquarters, told Tribune Online who approached them that they could not entertain any discussion at the moment.

Findings further revealed that they were all invited for alleged misappropriation of public funds of their various local government councils.

Tribune Online had earlier contacted one of them on phone, especially the Chairman of Ibadan South-West, Mr Kehinde Akande (at 10:07 am), and he said they were in Abuja and were heading to ICPC office.

When Tribune Online also contacted the Information Officer of Ibadan South-West Local Government, Mr Gbadebo Adejare, on phone thereafter, he confirmed that the chairman was in Abuja but declined further comments, saying: “He (chairman) is in the best position to tell you while in Abuja.”

The chairman, Mr Akande later sent a text, asking: “Who gave you my number. I don’t know what you are talking about.”

When contacted on phone, however, the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, told Tribune Online that: “You have the story already. And I am driving now, please. I am on the road. I am driving, please. Please.”

