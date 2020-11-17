ICYMI: Armed policemen take over Afrika Shrine to prevent #EndSARS meeting

The police in Lagos State are keeping mute as armed policemen take over the Afrika Shrine owned by the late Afrobeat singer, Femi Anikulapo Kuti.

The son of the late Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, was billed to host organizers of the #EndSARS protests at the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday.

Tribune Online reports that policemen barricaded some of the adjoining roads to the Afrika Shrine while armed policemen were also stationed in front of the popular hangout spot.

The police had two weeks ago banned any further protest, rally or procession in the state.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi failed as calls put through to his mobile phone were not answered.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…

NEWS ANALYSIS: Arewa House Parley: Any 2023 Connection?

THE crème de la crème converged on Kaduna on Saturday for an epochal 50th anniversary of Arewa House, otherwise referred to as the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research. Apart from the stimulating lecture delivered by the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the occasion brought together a galaxy of politicians of different affiliations, academics, former top military brass and foremost traditional rulers from the entire 19 states making up the northern axis of the country…