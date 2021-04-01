ICT key to Nigeria’s economic recovery, social development ― CPN President

The President and Chairman of the Council of Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), Professor Charles Uwadia, has said that harnessing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) potentials remains key to Nigeria’s economic recovery and social development.

He spoke just as the Council is set for the induction of about 300 new members into the Information Technology (IT) profession.

Uwadia who spoke at a virtual news conference, on Thursday, to unveil activities lined up for the forthcoming 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly with the theme, “Harnessing Digital Technologies for Social and Economic Recovery” said the theme was deliberately chosen for stakeholders to brainstorm on how IT could be harnessed for accelerated development of Nigeria.

The CPN boss spoke against the backdrop of report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), for the second quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020), showed 17.83 per cent contribution by the Information, Communication and Technology sector.

He said: “Digital technologies have proved beyond measure, their applicability in achieving efficiency in all sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities.

“Challenges and risks also emerged in the course of embracing various digital innovations. Drawing on the global, regional, and national experiences, the 2021 IT Professionals’ Assembly will highlight the opportunities and challenges of building more innovations that can drive the economy of our nation.

“We envisage that in the years to come, Nigeria shall be a nation that has fully harnessed the potential of technological innovation to grow our economy and uplift our people,” he said.

Dr Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc and former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are to speak at the IT Assembly which is an exclusive networking event for senior Information Technology decision-makers, IT consultants, IT entrepreneurs, IT Startups, IT practitioners, teachers and IT Systems administrators.

Uwadia further stated that the Assembly was also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends, and risks that are associated with transforming the various industries using IT.

He noted that the IT Assembly would be preceded by the induction of about 300 new members into the IT profession.

He warned that it was illegal to engage in computing and professional practice without registration with CPN and possession of a current valid license, saying the Council would continue to deliver on its control and regulatory mandate of ensuring that quacks have no business in the IT profession.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICT key to Nigeria’s economic recovery, social development ― CPN President