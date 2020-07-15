ICT-compliance now a must for teachers — Lagos HoS

THE Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has said there is no more excuse for any teacher in the country not to be Informational and Communications Technology (ICT)-complaint.

He said this at the Eko Educators Webinar Series 2.0, orgainsed by the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) last week.

He was a special guest of honour at the programme which had more than 300 participants and two persons, Dr. Tunji Abimbola from United Kingdom and Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi from Nigeria as guest speakers.

Speaking further, the HoS who asked all post-primary school teachers in the state to rise up to the current reality by reviewing old procedures, including academic curricula for new ideas and innovations, said doing so would make them remain relevant post-COVID-19.

He said their work as moulders of future leaders and nation builders requires that they are well equipped with knowledge and skills that would enhance their productivity.

While commending the commission for the initiative, he said it was a way of preparing the teachers for the era of new normal in teaching and other endeavours.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ariyo, in a statement by the head of public affairs unit of the commission, Mr ‘Kayode Sutton, said the essence of the frequent human development programmes by the commission is to enhance teachers’ performance because of their critical roles of shaping the minds of young generation for country’s development.

In her own remarks, the permanent secretary of the commission, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, urged participants to also avail themselves of other numerous online training opportunities for self-development and understanding of emerging trends in their profession.