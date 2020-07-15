ICT-compliance now a must for teachers — Lagos HoS

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare |Lagos
teachers
Hakeem Muri Okunola

THE Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has said there is no more excuse for any teacher in the country not to be Informational and Communications Technology (ICT)-complaint.

He said this at the Eko Educators Webinar Series 2.0, orgainsed by the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) last week.

He was a special guest of honour at the programme which had more than 300 participants and two persons, Dr. Tunji Abimbola from United Kingdom and Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi from Nigeria as guest speakers.

Speaking further, the HoS who asked all post-primary school teachers in the state to rise up to the current reality by reviewing old procedures, including academic curricula for new ideas and innovations, said doing so would make them remain relevant post-COVID-19.

He said their work as moulders of future leaders and nation builders requires that they are well equipped with knowledge and skills that would enhance their productivity.

While commending the commission for the initiative, he said it was a way of preparing the teachers for the era of new normal in teaching and other endeavours.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ariyo, in a statement by the head of public affairs unit of the commission, Mr ‘Kayode Sutton, said the essence of the frequent human development programmes by the commission is to enhance teachers’ performance because of their critical roles of shaping the minds of young generation for country’s development.

In her own remarks, the permanent secretary of the commission, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, urged participants to also avail themselves of other numerous online training opportunities for self-development and understanding of emerging trends in their profession.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environment groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Education

Kogi poly rector demands high quality jobs from contractors

Education

What we have done to improve the system at FedPoly, Bida — Rector

Education

Private schools to benefit from COVID-19 intervention funds

Latest News

South-West states declare readiness for 2020 WASSCE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More