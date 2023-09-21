International Press Centre (IPC)’s Centre for Safety and Protection of Journalists (I-CSPJ), Lagos-Nigeria has condemned the gruesome killing of Hamisu Danjibga, a veteran radio reporter in Zamfara State who was found dead in a soak-away pit in his house, on Wednesday.

The veteran journalist, before he met the sad fate, worked with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) for several years. He spent over three decades as a reporter and was declared missing three days before his corpse was found.

In a press statement issued by IPC Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade described the circumstances of Journalist Danjibga’s death as bizarre, considering that the family had raised an alarm that he was missing three days before his corpse was eventually found in a soak-away pit in his house.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odour observed by Islamiyah children in the evening of Wednesday who drew the attention of their teachers.”

“After breaking the soak away, the body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours”, the report further revealed.

“We urge security agencies to carry out immediate and thorough investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding his death. This will go a long way to bring succour to the family and colleagues that Hamisu Danjibga left behind”, Arogundade said.

IPC condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Enugu: Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses





The Police Command in Enugu State has neutralised three Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hoodlums in their hideouts within Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State..…..

No coup attempt in Congo Brazzaville — Moungalla

The Congolese Government has quashed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso. Thierry Moungalla, the country’s Minister of Information, spoke via a tweet on the X platform, formerly Twitter on Sunday....….…

FG to construct super highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

Federal Government of Nigeria is planning two super highways across the country through a Public Private Partnership scheme. Minister of Work Dave Umahi disclosed this to the State House Correspondents on Sunday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: The NURTW shooting in Abuja

VIOLENCE and brigandage have always been the trademarks of transport unions, especially the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), across many cities and towns in Nigeria where they operate. They act as outlaws who are wont to breach the law at every turn. And because of their unholy alliance with politicians, they operate with a certain leverage that tends to protect them from the deterrent actions of the security agencies, and even the law..…