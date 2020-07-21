ICRC collaborates with FG on management of COVID-19 related dead

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it is collaborating with the Federal Government to train some government officials in the management of COVID-19 related dead and other highly viral haemorrhagic fevers.

The ICRC, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Aliyu Dawobe in Abuja, said the three days training, which started on Monday would end on Wednesday.

“ICRC is supporting the training of trainers organised by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The training also had in attendance participants from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Federal Ministry of Environment (FHE).

“The training, which will focus on best practices and procedures for the adequate management of the dead in sanitary emergencies, targets 30 officials from NCDC, FMoH and FME.

“It takes place at the FMoH Headquarters in Abuja from July 20 to 23,’’ it said.

The statement quoted Juan Manuel Guerrero Rodriguez, ICRC forensic specialist, as saying: “ mismanagement of the dead may have serious consequences for healthcare and deathcare workers.

“Moreover, it can affect the grieving families, struggling to come to terms with their loss.

“Planning is key to be able to handle the dead in a safe manner and with full respect for cultural and religious practices.”

According to the statement, since the onset of the pandemic, the ICRC adapted its operations in Nigeria to contribute to the efforts by the authorities.

“ICRC supports the Nigerian Red Cross Society to curb the spread of the virus while continuing to provide vital assistance to communities affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence.

“Among other activities, the ICRC is sharing with the authority is forensic expertise and experience, which it accumulated having worked in disaster-management and conflict zones,’’ it added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE