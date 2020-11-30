ICPC secures interim forfeiture of $919,202 allegedly hidden by court officials

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Monday, announced that it had obtained an Interim Forfeiture Order on the sum of USD919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

This action, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, followed a petition instituted against them for alleged corrupt practices.

ICPC said investigators in the Rivers State office of the commission traced the money that had been hidden in an interest yielding account by officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt since 2014.

It said: “On discovery of the hidden money, the ICPC through its lawyer, Dr Agada Akogwu filed an ex-parte motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture of the money. In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt granted the commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the said sum pending the final hearing on the matter.

“The judge further ruled that the ‘orders of the court directing the interim forfeiture shall be published in any daily newspaper within 14 working days for any person interested in the said property sought to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause why the final forfeiture orders should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.’

“The matter was adjourned to 14th December 2020 for reports and final forfeiture hearing,” the statement added.

