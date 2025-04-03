ICPC re-arraigns Godwin Igbinoba for alleged degree peddling, forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arraigned Professor Godwin Ojo Igbinoba before Honourable Justice A. N. Erhabor of Criminal Court 1, Benin City, High Court of Edo State, on a three-count charge related to degree peddling and forgery.

The first count accuses Professor Igbinoba of unlawfully awarding academic degrees to members of the public through the Association of Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries, Benin City.

He is alleged to have issued Bachelor of Science Degrees and National Diplomas without the necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education, or the National Universities Commission.

The second charge pertains to forgery, in violation of Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under Section 467 of the same Act.

Professor Igbinoba is accused of forging a National Youth Service Exemption Certificate, dated March 12, 2018, which was presented to one Mr. Osian Jude Tony.

The third count alleges that the defendant obtained money under false pretenses, contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act.

He purportedly misled unsuspecting Nigerians into believing that the Association of Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries offered accredited educational programs leading to recognized qualifications.

As a result, students reportedly paid tuition fees into various bank accounts linked to the institution.

One of the charges reads, “That you, Prof. Godwin (M), sometime between October 2007 and March 2018, at the Association of Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries, located at 144 Ikpoba Slope, Benin City, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, falsely assumed authority to award school certificates, Bachelor of Science Degrees, and National Diplomas when the institution did not have the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education, or the accreditation of the National Universities Commission to conduct courses, offer certifications, or grant degrees.”

When the matter was revisited recently, the defendant appeared in court in person, represented by legal counsel P. E. Chukwu (Mrs.), while D. N. Okoro from the ICPC Legal Unit, Edo State Office, prosecuted the case.

The court was informed that the defendant had previously been arraigned before Honourable Justice Efe Ikponmwonba.

However, following the reassignment of the case to Honourable Justice Erhabor, the proceedings had to commence afresh.

Professor Igbinoba retook his plea and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The defense counsel requested that the bail conditions previously granted to the defendant remain in effect, a motion which the court granted.

The case has been adjourned until May 19, 2025, for hearing, as stated in a release by Demola Bakare, fsi, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission.

