ICPC moves to strengthen anti-graft fight with NASENI’s technological support

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has called on the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to develop innovative technologies to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. He assured the agency of the Commission’s willingness to collaborate fully.

Dr. Aliyu made the call during a courtesy visit by NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, and his team to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

Highlighting the dual role of technology in both enabling and combating corruption, Dr. Aliyu disclosed that the ICPC recently blocked the diversion of approximately ₦1.6 billion using technology-based interventions.

“We cannot fight corruption without being smart. While technology is increasingly used to perpetrate corrupt acts, we are also leveraging it to fight back. Because of our deployment of technological tools, we were able to block ₦1.6 billion that could have been stolen,” he stated.

The ICPC Chairman stressed the importance of strategic partnerships, especially considering the global nature of corruption. He noted that NASENI’s innovation mandate, when aligned with ICPC’s enforcement authority, presents a powerful synergy.

He assured that ICPC is ready to deploy its enforcement powers and lawful instruments to ensure compliance with technology-driven innovations aimed at curbing corruption.

“If we can work together, we can close some of the loopholes causing these challenges,” he added.

Dr. Aliyu proposed specific areas of collaboration, including the tracking of public funds and procurement processes—where he said 70–80% of corruption occurs—and the development of a secure whistleblower platform to enhance information gathering.

He also pledged ICPC’s support in strengthening NASENI’s internal accountability through the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

To solidify the partnership, Dr. Aliyu suggested establishing a Joint Innovation Task Team (JITT) to identify priority areas, ensure consistent engagement, and ultimately sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sustained collaboration.

In his remarks, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, affirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting ICPC with technical expertise.

He emphasized the urgent need to digitalize internal operations to prevent issues such as document leaks and inefficiencies.

“We are keen to deepen our partnership with ICPC. Digitalizing internal processes is essential for security and efficiency, and we are ready to share our technical knowledge to support this cause,” Halilu said.

The meeting ended with both agencies reaffirming their commitment to leveraging innovation and collaboration to advance Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

This was contained in a statement signed by Demola Bakare, Director of Public Enlightenment and Education and Spokesperson for the Commission.

TRIBUNEONLINE