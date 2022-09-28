ICPC docks NDDC director, FCT official over alleged N3.045bn fraud

A director with Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Solomon Okpa Ita and an official of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Gabriel Adejoh Nathaniel, were on Wednesday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged N3,045,000,000 fraud.

Ita, a director in the department of Community and Rural Development in the NDDC, was slammed with a four-count charge for allegedly diverting about N45 million from the NDDC.

Nathaniel, said to be a staff in the Accountant Department of AMMC, was arraigned on a 14-count charge for allegedly diverting about N3 billion from his employer.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/110/2022, filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) through its lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimsingha, Ita was said to have diverted part of the funds paid for a contract awarded to a group, Radiant Women Association.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/CR/168/2022, Nathaniel was accused of committing the alleged offence between 2015 and 2019.

Ita and Nathaniel pleaded not guilty when both charges were read to them separately.

The trial Judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar granted bail to Ita at the sum of N50 million with a surety who must own a property within Abuja and ordered that Ita be remanded in the custody of the ICPC pending when he meets the bail condition.

The Judge adjourned till October 25 for trial and fixed September 28 for the hearing of their bail application by Nathaniel.

