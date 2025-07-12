ICPC boss to stakeholders: Prioritise protection of human dignity in corruption fight

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has emphasised the importance of adopting a more balanced approach in the fight against corruption—one that prioritises the protection of human dignity and the fundamental human rights of citizens.

The ICPC boss made this known during a high-level seminar held on Friday to commemorate the 2025 AU Anti-Corruption Day, which took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

In his paper presentation, titled “Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption: The Role of the Judiciary, Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Critical Stakeholders”, Dr Aliyu stated that “while corruption reduces the quality of life by denying citizens access to basic services like healthcare, education, and justice, the methods used to combat it, if not properly managed, can also violate human rights.”

He described this as the “dignity paradox” of anti-corruption work.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Mr Clifford Oparaodu, the ICPC Chairman called on participants and stakeholders—including the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the media, and the private sector—to play their part in preserving dignity while enforcing anti-corruption laws.

He appealed to the judiciary to ensure fair trials and due process, and charged law enforcement agencies to uphold ethical investigation procedures to avoid abuse of power.

Speaking further, the ICPC Chairman stressed the need for Civil Society Organisations to play active roles in monitoring human rights and legal advocacy.

He encouraged media practitioners to be responsible in their reporting. He said it was important for media practitioners to avoid media trials and hasty news dissemination, which mostly ends up in unwarranted reputational damage since it ignores the patience of waiting for valid court verdicts on matters.

He noted that the legislature has the responsibility of enacting laws that protect whistleblowers and witnesses, and as such, citizens should brazen up to boldly report corruption through safe and confidential mechanisms.

In his words: “The war against corruption can only be won through collective efforts that respect the rights and dignity of all individuals. The battle against corruption can be won, if you support it. We must have personal commitment and the zeal to fight this hydra-headed monster.”

In her welcome remark, Mrs Jane Onwumere, Head of TUGAR, Secretariat to the Inter-Agency Task Team (IATT), stated that the theme of the 2025 African Anti-Corruption Day, which promotes human dignity, was timely, as it reminded all that “corruption is not just a financial or legal issue”, but a “violation of fundamental rights of everyone.”

Mrs Onwumere said: “Corruption is a complex issue with far-reaching consequences, one that strips us of our human dignity.”

“This year’s theme challenges us all to connect the dots between integrity and human dignity to ensure that anti-corruption strategies do not merely punish wrongdoing, but protect the well-being of citizens,” stressing that the protection of human rights must be integrated as an integral part in the fight against corruption.

The event was also commemorated in Ibadan, Oyo State, and some other states by the ICPC State Offices.

The Oyo State AU Anti-Corruption Day celebration, aimed at sensitising citizens about the importance of integrity and transparency in the fight against corruption, featured an impactful road walk and public awareness campaign through the major streets of Ibadan.

The road walk attracted enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders, including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who joined forces with the Commission to advocate for a corruption-free society.

The AU Anti-Corruption Day, marked across the region on July 11 each year, is an annual commemoration event.

