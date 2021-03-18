ICPC arrests Ojerinde, ex-JAMB registrar, over alleged N900m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde, for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

Mrs Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson, in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said Ojerinde was arrested on March 15, in Abuja, by operatives of the commission.

Ogugua said that Ojerinde allegedly committed multiple fraud, while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

She added that Ojerinde had been detained by the commission for questioning, over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

“The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies which cannot be traced.

“He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items, which are examination materials, were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.

“Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited, and other companies for various sums without any trace of execution,” she said.

According to her, Ojerinde was being held on a remand warrant and would soon be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

