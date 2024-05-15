Professor Olubola Babalola is a Nigerian quantity surveyor, academic and researcher.

She is a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where she has taught since 1993.

Professor Olubola Babalola obtained Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Quantity Surveying, Master of Science in Quantity Surveying and Doctor of Philosophy with specialisation in Construction Management at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, between 1987 and 2006. After graduation, she joined the Department of Quantity Surveying of the same university as a graduate assistant in 1993 and rose to become a professor in 2012.

Professor Babalola has some unique records that placed her above her contemporaries:

– She was the only female student in her set and with the best graduating result;

– First female chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Oyo State Chapter;

– The first female Quantity Surveyor with a doctoral degree in West Africa;

– She is the first female Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

She is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

