ICONS: Oba Dokun Thompson (Oloni of Eti-Oni)

• Born over fifty years ago to the House of Gureje-Thompson of Eti-Oni, Osun State, Nigeria.

• He had his primary and secondary education at Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi, Lagos and the prestigious King’s College, Lagos. He proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a BSc. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1990.

• His Royal Majesty Oba Dokun Thompson Gureje IV, the Oloni of Eti-Oni, Osun State, is a unique monarch, a lover of Christ and a devout Christian. History was made on Sunday, 7 December, 2008 when he became the first traditional ruler in Nigeria to be installed inside the church according to the scriptures with the pouring of oil over his head and the adorning of the traditional beads and staff by priests of the Anglican Communion, Christ Apostolic Church and The Apostolic Faith Mission.

• He is Chairman, Eti-Oni Development Group, the organisers of The Cocoa Festival in Nigeria which he founded in 2014 with the main objective of creating a renaissance in the Nigerian Cocoa Industry and also transform the rural community of Eti-Oni into a sustainable model smart town. He also founded Eko Chocolate Show (the biggest show dedicated to chocolate and confectionery in Africa), Royal Cocoa Festival Dinner in London (a platform for cultural exchange, collaboration, exchange of ideas and developing partnerships towards building the bridge between cocoa production and consumption) and co-founded with his Olori, Royal Cocoa International Film Festivals, RCIFF which was launched on 25th November 2021 by the Governor of Osun State.

• Oba Dokun Thompson Gureje IV is a family man with children and married to a beautiful woman, Queen Angelique-Monet Gureje-Thompson.

