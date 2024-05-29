- Born on Thursday, 17 October, 1974 to the family of Oluropo and Wuraola Ogunwusi of the Giesi Royal House, Agbedegbede Compound in the city of Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.
- He started his elementary education at Subuola Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Ibadan and Ibadan District Council, Akobo, Ibadan. He then proceeded to Loyola College, Ibadan and later to St. Peters Secondary School, Ile-Ife. He graduated as an Accountant from The Polytechnic, Ibadan. He holds a number of honorary doctorates: one in Public Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and another in Law from Igbinedion University.
- Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is a Nigerian monarch. He is the traditional ruler, or Ooni, of the Yoruba kingdom of Ile-Ife, since 2015.
- He has transformed Ile-Ife into a tourist zone, with changes including the beautification, redesign and re-construction of the ancient city. He is also a renowned philanthropist who is committed to humanity and an advocate for the underprivileged.
- Oba Ogunwusi is the Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.
