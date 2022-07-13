ICONS: Chief Dr. Adebayo Akande MFR (Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland)

• Born on July 8, 1939.

• He started elementary education at Olubadan Native Authority School, Ibadan, between 1947 and 1953 and his secondary education at Ibadan Grammar School between 1954 and 1959. He proceeded to London to study law in 1959, at a time the course was not available at the University College, Ibadan.

• In London, he attended North-Western Polytechnic (now University of London) between 1959 and 1960 and enrolled at the School of Legal Education London, where he studied between 1961 and 1963 and was subsequently admitted as a member of the Honourable society of the Inner Temple.

• When he left Nigeria in 1959 for London to study, he had it at the back of his mind that he was leaving a country in a struggle to attain self independence, also hoping to come home as soon as possible to contribute to her emergence as a super nation. That opportunity came in 1963 when he returned home to join the train to build a great Nigeria.

• On his return to the country, he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School as one of the foundation students. In January 1964, he was enrolled as a member of the English Bar which qualifies him to practise law as a barrister in England and Wales, and was also enrolled as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

• He is a businessman. He is the chairman, West-Midland Communications, the mother company of Splash FM and Lagelu FM.

• He celebrated his 83rd birthday on July 8, 2022.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/StateAffairsNG