- Born on July 16, 1966 to the family of Professor Oladipo Habeeb Oduye, a former deputy vice chancellor at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and the late Mrs Abimbola Wosilat Oduye, both from Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State. She attended The International School, Ibadan, for her secondary education and then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from The University of Ibadan in 1988.
- As first lady of Ogun State, she has initiated several programmes with a focus on social welfare, health, education and poverty alleviation of the underprivileged children, the disabled and welfare of women.
- On February 6, 2019, Bamidele Abiodun partnered with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) on the SHEVENTURES programme, an initiative focused on boosting the economic capacity of women by offering both financial and non-financial support to small and medium-scale businesses owned by women. The one-day capacity building seminar held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had over 150 women with businesses registered and operational in Ogun state
- The United Nations agency has recognised her activities and she was honoured as Global Hepatitis Zero Ambassador by the World Hepatitis Eradication Commission in July 2019.
ALSO READ: Accident claims life of UNIMAID Professor
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!