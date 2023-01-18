icons: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal  (Sokoto State Governor)

• Born on January 10, 1966, in Tambuwal village, Sokoto State, Nigeria.

• He attended Tambuwal Primary School, Tambuwal, Sokoto State, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1979; and Government Teachers’ College, Dogon-Daji, where he obtained the Teachers Grade 11 Certificate in 1984. He then proceeded to Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, where he studied Law, graduating with an LLB (Hons) degree in 1991. He completed his one-year compulsory legal studies at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, obtained his BL and was called to the Bar in 1992.

• Besides studying Law, he attended several courses abroad, among which are the following: Telecoms Regulatory Master Class–Bath UK, 2004; Lawmaking for the Communications Sectors –BMIT, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2004; Regulating a Competitive Industry-UK, Brussels, 2005; Tulane University – International Legislative Drafting, 2005; Stanford Graduate School of Business – Influence and Negotiation, 2008 and KSG Harvard – Infrastructure in Market Economy.

• Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is a Nigerian politician who serves as the Governor of Sokoto State in Nigeria, having won election during the 2015 general election and re-elected in the 2019 election. Tambuwal is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and served as the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives, also representing the Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency of Sokoto State. At various times, he was a member and chairman of several committees in the House.

• Governor Aminu Tambuwal clocked 57 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

