- Born 8 February, 1976.
- Umeoji obtained a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Jos, and another Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Baze University, Abuja. She completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at Harvard Business School, United States and earned a Certificate in the Global Banking Programme from Columbia Business School, United States.
- She received her Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar. She also holds a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University. Additionally, Umeoji earned a Certificate in Economics for Business from MIT Sloan School of Management, and completed the strategic thinking and management programme at Wharton Business School.
- Umeoji was appointed as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank PLC in June 2024. Prior to her appointment as GMD/CEO, Umeoji served as the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank from 28 October 2016, until 31 May 2024. On 9 October 2012, Umeoji was appointed to the Board of Zenith Bank, further solidifying her position as a key leader within the organisation. As a board member, she contributed valuable insights and expertise, helping to shape the bank’s strategic direction and drive sustainable growth.
- Adaora Umeoji received the Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON) national honour from the Nigerian government in 2022.
