ICMC moves to promote peaceful conflict resolution, improve access to justice

In a bid to promote peaceful conflict resolution and improve access to justice through mediation, the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) Abuja Branch, in collaboration with the Abuja Multi-Door Courthouse (AMDC), is set to hold this year’s edition of the Abuja Settlement Week.

In a statement made available to newsmen over the weekend, the Chairperson of the Abuja Settlement Week Steering Committee, Mrs Miriam Kombo-Ezeh, said the week-long event will run from July 7 to 11 at the Abuja Multi-Door Courthouse, located within the High Court/JSC Complex in Gudu.

Themed “Promoting Peace. Encouraging Mediation. Delivering Justice,” Kombo-Ezeh said the initiative aims to encourage the use of mediation as an effective, affordable, and confidential alternative to traditional courtroom litigation.

The organisers stated that the event will offer both free and subsidised mediation services for disputes in key areas such as family matters, workplace issues, land conflicts, and commercial disagreements.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of the ICMC Abuja Branch emphasised the broader significance of the initiative, saying that, “This is more than an event – it is a movement towards institutionalising peace in how we handle conflict. Mediation offers an effective pathway to justice without confrontation.”

Throughout the week, the statement noted, trained neutral parties will be deployed to handle both court-referred and walk-in cases.

In addition to mediation sessions, the event will feature public awareness activities, community engagement initiatives, and collaboration with legal and justice sector stakeholders to highlight the benefits of alternative dispute resolution.

The Abuja Settlement Week, the statement added, reflects the judiciary’s ongoing commitment to improving access to justice and fostering peaceful co-existence in the FCT.

