ICIEC pledges to support Nigeria’s economic agenda

Joseph Inokotong
The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), has pledged to support Nigeria’s economic agenda by de-risking major infrastructure investments and unlocking financing for private sector-led development.

The Director of Legal Affairs of ICIEC, Mr Hassan Idris, reaffirmed ICIEC’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic agenda, when he led a high-level delegation from the Corporation to visit the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Monday in his office in Abuja.

Idriss highlighted ICIEC’s readiness to provide credit and political risk guarantees that can catalyse both domestic and international capital flows into projects that drive growth and job creation.

Earlier, Edun explained the Federal Government’s economic blueprint as part of efforts to deepen financial collaboration and accelerate the delivery of priority infrastructure across the country.

The Minister emphasised the importance of leveraging risk mitigation tools to crowd in private investment, particularly in sectors such as energy, transportation, and housing.

Mr. Edun said, “We appreciate ICIEC’s continued support for initiatives that directly improve productivity and livelihoods. By backing commercially viable, socially impactful infrastructure, ICIEC is helping Nigeria build a more inclusive economy, one where the private sector is empowered to create jobs and drive innovation”.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations, said the visit marks a renewed commitment to aligning financial instruments with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s infrastructure priorities and signals stronger cooperation in mobilising resources that deliver real, measurable benefits to the Nigerian people.

