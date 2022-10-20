ICC Nigeria visits NSC, calls for collaboration on trade facilitation

THE International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Nigeria has called for collaboration with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC)to aid trade facilitation in Africa.

The Chairman, ICC Global Customs & Trade Commission, Mr. Segun Olugboyegun made the call when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the NSC’s Headquarters in Lagos, recently.

Olugboyegun said ICC wants strong partnership with Shippers’ Council seeing as it has been promoting trade facilitation in the maritime sector.

The Executive Secretary, ICC Nigeria, Mrs. OlubunmiOsuntuyi who made a presentation on ‘ICC Global Customs & Trade Facilitation Commission’, said the ICC is championing the adoption of digitalized Customs’ processes while emphasizing on the need for industry engagement on emerging policy issues within the World Customs Organization (WCO) in areas such as circular economy and data transfers in regional trade.

According to her, ICC requires NSC’s involvement in their capacity building programmes, adding that NSC had participated in some of their programmes in the past.

Also speaking, a member of the delegation, Mr. Olu Vincent commended Nigerian Shippers’ Council for the pivotal role it has played on trade facilitation in the maritime sector.

He called on the Council to extend this synergy to other institutions such as banks, for the promotion of trade.

In his response, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Hon. Emmanuel Jime appreciated the visit by the International Chamber of Commerce.

Jime said NSC promotes seamless trade and carry out activities that are beneficial to shippers in the country.

The NSC boss maintained that the Council recognized the importance of International Commercial terms(INCOTERMS) like Cost Insurance and Freight (CIF) which Nigeria has adopted for export products.