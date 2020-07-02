ICC elects West Blue Consulting founder into board

Founder of West Blue Consulting, Ms Valentina Mintah has been elected into the Executive Board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), at the recently held virtual 2020 World Council Meeting of the organization.

Ms Mintah, internationally recognized for her expertise in trade facilitation at seaports and borders, including business process automation, will be the first black woman to hold the position.

Having established West Blue Consulting in 2012, Mintah led her company to successfully develop and deliver a national single window platform for the Nigerian port system, significantly optimizing and improving trade facilitation in the country, leading to savings of 25million US Dollars per month for the Government of Nigeria.

In 2014, West Blue Consulting further harnessed its customs modernization expertise to develop and implement a national single window platform for Ghana. Within two years of implementation at ports across Ghana, the platform had saved the Government of Ghana about USD 500 million.

Speaking about her election, Mintah who serves as Vice Chair of ICC Ghana said: despite the current global health and economic crisis, Africa cannot and should not be overwhelmed. It is therefore vital that intra- African trade is strengthened in line with the goal of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Therefore, leveraging on the growth opportunities for sustainable intra-African trade is an objective that should be supported for the benefit of the African economy. In addition, focus should be on ways to empower and support small business owners to survive and thrive in the era of covid-19 and beyond, using digital technology and innovative business practices.”

ICC Secretary General, John W.H. Denton AO said: ICC is delighted to welcome Valentina Mintah to its global Executive Board. Throughout her career, Valentina has championed international trade facilitation both in her home region of West Africa and in a number of transitional economies across the world. With her additional role as Vice Chair of ICC Ghana, she is uniquely placed to promote the strengthening of commercial and trade ties within high growth global markets.”

