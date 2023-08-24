Nigeria’s economy has been described as the largest on the continent of Africa for the fifth consecutive year in 2022 with a nominal GDP of $477.4 billion.

The data that emanated from the World Bank on Nigeria was revealed at an aviation conference in Lagos by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu.

In his keynote at the aviation conference with the theme: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies’, the DG NCAA stated that despite cynics expressing the views that growth in the aviation sector could only double after 15 years, obvious facts show that the reverse has been the case.

His words: “Rather we are seeing steady growth in the domestic sector with more airlines processing their Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) and the rate of connections among cities increasing. We are witnessing Nigerian airlines embarking on aggressive, but strategic expansion in regional connectivity and route strength as well.

“In spite of the numerous challenges, Nigeria’s air transport is making progress. The International Air Transportation Association (IATA), in a recent study, recognised that the Nigeria air transportation sector has contributed over $1.7 billion in addition to provision of well over 240,00 jobs. As our traffic figures doubling so is the number of young airports increasing with the old ones embarking on massive infrastructure upgrade, expansion and equipment modernisation for safety, security, safe air navigation, weather observation and forecasting.”

The NCAA chief equally cited how the approval granted by the Federal Government helped the Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to be licensed to bear light weapons like their counterparts in some European nations to enhance safety and boost their confidence to go to delicate areas at airports across the country.

FAAN Training Centre was designated as ICAO Aviation Security Training Centre of Excellence while Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) received Regional Training Centre of Excellence (RTCE).

“In addition, we have witnessed transformation of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to a multi-modal Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) with wider coverage; to determine the probable causes of accidents and serious incident occurrences in rail, maritime and aviation.”

On the ICAO safety audit coming at the end of this month, the director-general assured that the regulatory body under his leadership is on top of its duties, “leaving nothing to chance in resolving deficiencies identified through the ICAO USOAP activities.

“We are positive as our preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming audits. We are prime to excel again as Nigeria has a lot riding on the modest credentials of existing regime of robust regulations and almost-a-decade of zero accident in schedule flight operation.”