Ahead of the International Civil Aviation (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) expected to commence by the end of August, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has conducted validation flights of Instrument Flight Procedures at all the international airports in the country to ensure compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

This is just as the agency has rounded off calibration of navigational aids at major airports in the country and commissioned newly installed ones in Maiduguri and Minna airports.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Tayib Odunowo who made this revelation in a statement, said all required documents like Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP), Operation Manuals, MOUs with other agencies including the military and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) have been reviewed and forwarded to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for approval.

He also noted that critical manpower has been boosted at major airports across the country.

Odunowo also expressed satisfaction with the preparedness and compliance level of the agency ahead of the audit.

The NAMA MD who has, alongside his management team, already inspected navigational aids at the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, noted the dedication to duty and commitment of staff of the agency towards ensuring that all identified gaps in the safety-critical and operational areas were being bridged.

The NAMA boss also reiterated the need for units and departments to work in synergy and harmony, saying; “only a united NAMA can ensure we attain our set goals and objectives.”

The facilities inspected include: the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) sites, control towers, mobile control towers, Air Traffic Control 3-D Tower Simulator at Centrex Lagos, as well as administrative offices.

Other facilities assessed were ongoing projects where Odunowo charged contractors to ensure speedy completion of work.

Meanwhile, Odunowo and his management team are billed to also visit Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu in the next few days, in continuation of the facility assessment tour.