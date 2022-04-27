ICAN holds ‘Catch Them Young’ programme to attract young people into accounting

Ibadan and Districts Society of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has organised a programme tagged ICAN Catch Them Young for young people in Ibadan.

Held on Wednesday at the premises of Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, the programme was part of the activities earmarked to celebrate the golden jubilee anniversary of the District society.

The programme was fully sponsored by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and was targeted toward encouraging young people to the Accounting profession.

The Chairman of the District Society, Mr Biodun Adedeji while welcoming the students who participated in the programme, charged them to be attentive and be expectant throughout the session.

Speaking at the programme on Wednesday, one of the resource persons, Dr Maryam Tiamiyu, encouraged the students to take charge of their lives as their destinies were in their hands.

Dr Tiamiyu said that as accountants, young people have the privilege of working in any company of their choice and at the same time, they can work as employers of labour if they have audit firms later in life.

The second speaker, Dr Afolakemi Joy Saba taught the students on being well-rounded. She said that young people should see the positive sides of life in all they embark upon.

The students were charged to give room for healthy relationship growth and networking.

Present at the programme were students from Precious Cornerstone University, Lead City University, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Dominican University, Dominion University, Ibadan City Polytechnic, Bolmor Polytechnic, Glorious Heritage College and St Patricks Grammar School, all located in Ibadan.

The chairperson of the Catch Them Young sub-committee, Dr Temitope Babajide appreciated all the students present and their lecturers for attending the programme and encouraged them to hold on to the values learnt at the event.