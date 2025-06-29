ICAN commends President Tinubu over new tax laws

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Nyanya-Mararaba District, has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing into law four new tax bills passed by the National Assembly.

The new chairman of the district, Mrs Kafilat Adeshola, gave the commendation at her investiture ceremony on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the laws would take Nigeria to greater heights.

“It is a good step in the right direction. It is now for professional accountants and stakeholders to equip themselves, look at it and provide good advice to their clients accordingly.

“The new tax law has brought good relief, not only to members of ICAN, but every tax paying Nigerian.

“With the tax reform, all accountants are advised to encourage and advise their clients so as not to be against the law, but follow the law.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four newly signed laws include a tax bill on ease of doing business, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue (Establishment) Service Bill and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

On her investiture as the fifth Chairman of the District, she explained that she would continue to build on the legacies of her predecessors, adding that she will also improve on them to take the District to a greater height.

“I will continue on the foundation laid by improving welfare of our members, professional development, in-house training for members and those outside.

“We will also bring Life Assurance Policy for district financial members and also create a cooperative society for the district for welfare of members among others,” Adeshola said.

She advised students and young accountants to enroll into the catch them young programme of the institute known as ‘Associate Accounting Technician (AAT)’.

According to Adeshola, who is a staff of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), AAT is a certificate course recognised across West Africa for secondary school graduates.

“Once you have it, you can get admission into 200 level in the university, and if you have your five O’Level credits, you can sign into ICAN as an AAT student.

“And once you qualify, you can get a certificate that you can use not only in Nigeria, but across West Africa,” Adeshola said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Malam Haruna Yahaya, said that ICAN aimed at digitalising its examination process and also to engage Gen-Zs.

Yahaya, who is the 61st National President of ICAN, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would not take over accounting jobs, rather accountants would use AI to enhance their performance.

He called on accountants to maintain the motto of the Institute “Accuracy and integrity” by not doing anything that will bring the institute and profession into disrepute.

In his remarks, the Director of Finance and Accounts in FRCN, Mr Musa Bako said that the ceremony was to remind members of the profession on the significance of leadership.

“We have seen the change of leadership and we continuously advocate that leadership is a call to serve. It is a pledge to sacrifice and indeed it requires accountability.

“I call on the new leadership to continue to uphold the ICAN principles of transparency, accuracy and integrity,” he said.

NAN reports that Adeshola who is the second female to head the district as the fifth Chairman takes over from the fourth chairman of the district, Mrs Onilede Oluwafunmilayo, and would serve for one year.

