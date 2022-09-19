ICAMMDA, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation open call for researchers in malaria modelling

The International Centre for Applied Mathematical Modelling and Data Analytics (ICAMMDA) at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti has opened a call for postdoctoral fellows and junior research scientists.

Site director, Assoc. Prof Emmanuel Afolabi Bakare, said “The International Centre for Applied Mathematical Modelling and Data Analytics at the Federal University Oye Ekiti Ekiti State, Nigeria is looking for great people with strong quantitative skills and an interest in global health to come work with us!

“We seek a PhD candidate and junior research scientists to work on the development, refinement, and application of sophisticated infectious disease models for epidemiological research and intervention-campaign planning.

“With funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we have established the West Africa Mathematical Modeling Capacity Development (WAMCAD): Anglophone – francophone – Lusophone partnership, comprising several international research institutions.

“Our objective is to enhance technical capacity development in malaria and NTD modeling through a multi-track training programme targeting multiple career stages from students to faculty as well as malaria control practitioners.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He added that “highly motivated individuals who want to develop statistical and mathematical modelling skills for malaria and NTDs modelling research” were welcome to apply to be part of the programme.

He noted that details could be obtained from the ICAMMDA page on the university’s website. The deadline for application is September 23.





Candidates will explore the fascinating potential of mathematical modelling to support National Malaria Control Programmes (NMCPs).

As part of the brand-new malaria modeling team at the Federal University Oye Ekiti, you will analyze field, trial, and routine health system data; configure, calibrate, and apply malaria/NTDs transmission models; and design and build new models to answer questions aimed at improving understanding of disease dynamics, informing effective public health campaigns, and guiding rational development of new public-health interventions.

The ICAMMDA team collaborates with academic, NGO, and the National Malaria Control Programs (NMCP), Nigeria, including the Global Malaria Programme at the World Health Organization. As part of the WAMCAD, the team works with other leaders in malaria modeling to advise the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP), Abuja, Nigeria on global eradication strategy.