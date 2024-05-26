Ibrahim Lamorde, the former chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has passed away at the age of 61.

He died on Sunday morning while receiving medical treatment in Egypt.

Lamorde had a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning several decades.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and climbed the ranks to become Deputy Inspector General of Police before retiring in 2021.

Initially appointed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan, Lamorde assumed the role of EFCC chairman in an acting capacity on November 23, 2011, following the departure of Farida Waziri.

He was later confirmed as the substantive chairman on February 15, 2012.

His tenure at the EFCC ended on November 9, 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman.

The EFCC released a statement expressing shock at Lamorde’s sudden demise.

The statement, issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, paid tribute to Lamorde’s significant contributions as the pioneer Director of Operations and later as the third substantive Chairman of the Commission from February 15, 2012, to November 9, 2015.

Describing Lamorde as a dedicated and courageous anti-corruption fighter who actively served the nation, the statement conveyed condolences and prayers for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC community, and the entire nation.

