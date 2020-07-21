Ibrahim El-Ladan assumes duty as acting Clerk of Senate

Mr Ibrahim El-Ladan, on Tuesday, assumed duty as the acting Clerk of the Senate.

His assumption of duty was announced by the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that El-Ladan replaced Mr Nelson Ayewoh who retired from service recently.

While announcing the appointment, Lawan said that El-Ladan was appointed as the acting clerk of the senate by the National Assembly Service Commission on Friday.

He welcomed the clerk and wished him a very successful and peaceful tenure.

NAN reports that other appointments by the commission included Clerk Mr Ojo Olatunde, and Bala Mohamed, Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly both in an acting capacity.

While Patrick Giwa remained Clerk of the House of Representatives, pending his retirement in November and Yusuf Danbatta an acting Secretary to the National Assembly. (NAN)