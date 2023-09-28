In its continuous effort towards promoting quality health and sustainability, Ibom Developers conducted a 2-day medical outreach for Okoroiyong and Egwenwe Communities at Egwenwe Town Hall and Okoroinyong Health Centre in Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

Themed “Health is Wealth,” the outreach reinforced the organisation’s commitment to rendering medical assistance and ensuring the well-being of the host communities, where 1300 people, including women, men, and children were treated.

The medical outreach which had dignitaries in attendance like; His Royal Highness Chief Johnson J. Osiba, and His Royal Highness Chief Godfrey F. Tallick and Ibom Developer’s Chief Security Officer, Mr. B.A. Abass, availed the communities free treatment for malaria, typhoid, and some prevalent skin rashes.

Speaking, the Village Head, Chief Johnson J. Osiba (Ijongo IV), The Okaama of Egwenwe Community, described the gesture as the beginning of a new dawn in the community.

“This event marks the beginning of a new dawn in our relationship with Ibom Developers. We are happy to see the commitment and the love for humanity to organise this laudable health care programme for Egwenwe community,” he said.

The Chief Security Officer of Ibom Developers, Mr. B.A. Abass, while speaking at the event, said the “programme serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to the well-being of the communities. We are positive that there will be more such initiatives in future.

“Medical outreach programmes also contribute significantly to fostering stability and growth within a community, playing a vital role in shaping its development trajectory.”

Chief Godfrey F. Tallick (Inukuk X), The Okaama of Okoroinyong, said, “Our community is impressed by such a benevolent act, and we deeply appreciate the company’s sincere efforts and kindness.”

