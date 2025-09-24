Ibom Air makes air return in Abuja over sick passenger

Akwa Ibom Air flight designated to fly from Abuja to Lagos had to make air return to Abuja shortly after take-off as the medical condition of one of the passengers on board worsened.

The airline’s cabin crew responded swiftly when the female passenger experienced a medical emergency shortly after take-off on board the Ibom Air Flight 561 from Abuja to Lagos, by administering oxygen, CPR, and other first-aid protocols.

Prior to departure, the Senior Cabin Crew Member (SCCM) was notified of a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM), travelling with her husband and family.

It was gathered that: “shortly after take-off, and as the crew commenced in-flight service, a medical emergency was reported in the cabin. The SCCM and the team immediately assessed the situation and made a public announcement requesting medical personnel onboard, but none was available.”

The crew, it was learnt, promptly applied the DRABCDE protocol, Danger, Response, Airway, Breathing, Circulation, Disability, Exposure in line with first-aid best practice.

The passenger, who had no detectable pulse or breathing, was moved to the galley area where CPR and oxygen administration were carried out.

It was at the point that the Captain decided to return to Abuja to ensure the passenger received immediate medical attention.

During the flight back, the crew took turns performing chest compressions and providing updates to the captain until landing.

“Upon arrival, the passenger, who had been successfully resuscitated by the Ibom Air crew, was handed over to the airport’s emergency medical response team for further care. At the time of transfer, the passenger’s pulse and breathing had been revived, and she was reported stable. The flight was subsequently turned around and resumed service.

“The flight was subsequently turned around and resumed service to Lagos,” the airline noted, while commending both the professionalism of its crew and the swift intervention of Abuja airport’s medical team.