Ibom Air celebrates 2,000,000th passenger with premium return ticket, certificate

Ibom Air on the morning of Dec.16, 2022, recorded its 2 millionth passenger, celebrating the lucky passenger with a premium return ticket and a certificate of recognition for the milestone ticket.

The airline’s sophisticated algorithm according to the manager, Mr George Uriesi had calculated that the milestone would be reached on the 16 of December. And the exact flight turned out to be the 11:30 am Uyo to Lagos flight.

According to the release issued by the airline and made available to Tribune Online, “the management of Ibom Air, led by the COO, was on hand to do the countdown to the 2 millionth passenger, who turned out to be Ms Ifeoma Chiadika, a 22-year-old, fresh graduate of Communication Arts from the University of Uyo.”

Congratulating Chiadika, the COO said “we congratulate you on emerging our 2 millionth passenger. Ibom Air greatly appreciates your patronage and we do not take any single one of our 2 million passengers for granted.

“We promise to continue to work hard to maintain the high standards that we have come to be known for and customers like you, have come to expect of us.”

Chiadika, the lucky passenger, was gifted with a premium return ticket and a certificate of recognition as Ibom Air’s 2 millionth passenger.

Recall that Ibom Air commenced operations on 7 June 2019. Since then, the airline has operated more than 27,000 scheduled, commercial flights.

The airline according to the management is ready to commence regional flights in the first quarter of 2023 as it prepares to expand its reach throughout the continent of Africa, operating out of the soon-to-be-commissioned, ultra-modern hub terminal at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

