Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for conceiving the vision of Ibom Air and audaciously pushing it through, among other laudable projects in the state, to actualisation.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of the state-owned airline, the governor described Ibom Air as Akwa Ibom State’s pride, saying that the event was a celebration of excellence and a redefinition of service delivery in the aviation sector.

“We want to congratulate you for conquering the market.” The governor told Ibom Air management.

The Governor maintained that Ibom Air has recorded laudable milestones within its five years and described the theme of the event, “Celebrating the Journey and the Milestone,” as appropriate.

According to him, ” I am sure in the years to come, Akwa Ibomites will remember that a governor came and took some giant steps that launched our state on the path of industrialization, and that is what we celebrate today. So we pay glowing tribute to Deacon Udom Emmanuel, who started and took on the vision.”

He also commended the resolve and ingenuity of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom, and his team for the continuous expansion of the airline, maintaining high standards in its operations, and making an indelible mark in service delivery in the aviation industry.

The Governor congratulated the management and staff for sustaining the momentum of operation and ensuring excellent service delivery for five uninterrupted years while challenging them to do more to keep the state’s flag flying.

“On behalf of the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I warmly and wholeheartedly congratulate Ibom Air at five, scaling the hurdles and celebrating five years of excellence in the sky, redefining service delivery, and winning awards across the sector.

“It has been a spectacular journey, and you have helped put Akwa Ibom on the global map.

“We want to congratulate your doggedness. We want to congratulate your result-oriented efforts and strategic moves.

He announced that the state government will soon take delivery of the additional ten A22 aircraft that were purchased for the airline, adding that his administration will strive to ensure delivery of as many more as possible within its first term in office.

In his anniversary speech, Ibom Air’s MD/CEO, Capt. Mfon Udom said that in his fifty years of operations in the aviation industry, the last five years with Ibom Air have been the most celebrated, affirming that the airline, which started with a 5-man team, has grown to boast of a 656-man staff strength, among several other economic values it has added to the state.

Capt. Udom said with the smart terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport set for operation, Ibom Air intends to sustain and reciprocate the goodwill and support it has enjoyed from Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians in its first five foundational years, with expansions to cover critical West and North African destinations and ease of domestic and international flight interface.

The highlight of the celebration was the proposal of a toast to the “milestone of audacity, faith, limitless possibilities, anti-fragility, and resilience” by the chairman of the airline, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob.

