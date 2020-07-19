Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation launches ‘Project 40at40’ in memory of its founder

In order to keep the last wish of its founder, Ibidunni Ighodalo, alive, the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) has announced the commencement of its 40at40 initiative which aims at granting 40 couples in dire need of reproductive interventions a once in a lifetime opportunity to become parents.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said “We understand the emotional, psychological and financial strain that comes with pursuing fertility treatments and having gone through that pain herself, Ibidunni in her lifetime made it her life’s work to help desiring but struggling parents. We are committed to Ibidunni’s vision to give joy and keep hope alive.”

Pastor Ighodalo revealed that the initiative would cost the foundation about N150 million. “Already we have been able to raise close to 40 percent of the needed amount through various individuals”, he said.

Promising a transparent application process and accounting for every amount spent, he said: “IIF has enlarged and strengthened its board and governance structures have been put in place all in a bid to ensure capacity to deliver on her last wish and more. A transparent application and selection process has been put in place and we actively seek the support of everyone to keep this dream alive.”

The Executive Secretary of the foundation Mrs Adedayo Richard also added that the annual activities the foundation was known for — the flagship IVF annual grants, the Mothers in waiting conference, the babies day out, hospital visits amongst many others — will continue. IIF, also known for their advocacy against stigmatisation will continue their active sensitisation programmes.

As with most grants, the chairman noted that certain technicalities must be met by applicants to ensure that the grants are made available to those who need them the most. More Information on criteria is available on all the foundation’s platforms. Interested applicants and donors should visit the foundation’s website www.ibidunnifoundation.org

Tribune