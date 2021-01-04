Ibidapo-Obe was my lecturer at UNILAG ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe as the loss of a teacher’s teacher, an administrator par excellence and a great man.

Makinde particularly recalled that the late Ibidapo-Obe was his teacher at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and stood out as a great engineering teacher.

Makinde, in the condolence message conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, also decried that the nation had lost Ibidapo-Obe’s wealth of experience and sterling knowledge of education management.

Makinde said: “The news of the death of my uncle and lecturer, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, came as a rude shock. But we submit to the will of God and pray that the Almighty grants repose to his soul.

“I condole with the immediate family of the late don, who was my lecturer at UNILAG.

“I also condole with the family he left behind, the UNILAG community where he was a partner in progress for decades, the management of the Technical University and, indeed, the Nigerian academia.

“Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a great man, a teacher’s teacher and an administrator of note, who made great marks as an engineering teacher and university administrator.

“It is my prayer that God will uphold everyone he left behind and grant us all the fortitude to bear the loss of the erudite scholar.”

