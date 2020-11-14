IBEDC to launch mass metering programme

The Federal Government has introduced a meter rollout scheme under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) as part of effort to further bridge the country’s metering gap and also cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria. Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) will commence the rollout of free meters to customers under NMMP by the third week of November 2020.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Company, John Ayodele, in a statement, said “In line with this programme, IBEDC is committed to driving the rollout through a series of metering registration and distribution points across different locations within its franchise. This metering initiative is designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered quickly after following the due process.”

Ayodele said for the first phase of the programme, which will run till the end of December 2020, IBEDC is rolling out over 100,000 prepaid meters to customers, including those who are duly registered, had passed the technical evaluation and paid under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP).

Ayodele further added that the primary objectives of the National Mass Metering Programme amongst other things are to increase the metering rate in Nigeria, curb losses and increase financial flows to the industry at large.

He further said, “Part of the objectives also includes the elimination of estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and strengthening the local content in meter manufacturing in Nigeria.”

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is expected to roll out six million meters over the next 18 to 36 months across Nigeria.

In a different development, IBEDC also stated that it has received the newly approved capping policy-order NERC/214/2020 from industry regulators, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The policy took effect from November 1, 2020.

The capping order would ensure that estimated billing is more equitable and just, pending the time all our customers are fully metered.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE