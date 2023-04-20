The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has introduced a new metering initiative called ‘Easy MAPS’ that allows customers to get metered without physical visit to the company’s offices.

The Managing Director, IBEDC, Engr. Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Thursday, said the new system eliminates the need for physical visits to its offices or mandatory online registration to provide a more streamlined and efficient metering process for customers.

Engr. Achife said, “With the Easy MAPS, all customers need to do is pay into the designated bank accounts for their location and send proof of payment with their meter/account numbers,address to the designated WhatsApp numbers. Once the payment is verified, a team of our trained technicians will be sent to the customer’s location for evaluation and installation.

“This process eliminates all the initial process of registration, etc. that many customers, especially the semi-literate struggle with and which inadvertently exposes them to being scammed by unscrupulous agents posing to help them get metered easily. With this new process, we are providing a more customer-centric approach to metering.”

He added that the simplified metering process is part of IBEDC’s commitment to providing excellent customer service and making it easier for customers to access its services.

“We believe that this new process will go a long way in improving the overall customer experience,” he added.

The MD, IBEDC also felicitated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which marks the end of the fasting period, while wishing them a successful celebration of Eid-Fitri.

He also called on Muslim faithful to imbibe and adhere to the lessons of Ramadan which emphasizes such virtues as empathy, unity and mutual respect and considering the benefits of such to individuals, communities and the country at large.

Engr. Achife also pledged the company’s commitment to providing quality service during the holiday.

“We are committed to providing quality supply that will enhance the daily lives of our customers, even during the holidays, so our technical crew are available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, and our customer care line will remain active to respond to complaints and reports promptly,” he said.

He further encouraged customers to take advantage of the companycs hassle-free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as Quick Teller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.





“Our offices will also remain open during the public holidays from 9am-3 pm. You can also email us. Customers can also report safety incidences and reports via customercare and social media,” he added.

