Latest News

IBEDC disconnects Ibadan train station over accumulated debt

Soji Ajibola
IBEDC disconnects train station, IBEDC Termination of appointments, IBEDC records 8000 cases, IBEDC provides update, Bresson's N180bn Magboro power plant kicks off IBEDC reaffirms commitment,IBEDC electricity supply Sango/Ota, Missing Hyena captured, returned to Plateau wildlife park, IBEDC drags three to court

The Obafemi Awolowo Train Station in Ibadan has been disconnected from the national electricity grid by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over unpaid electricity bills.

The disconnection, which has left the station in darkness for weeks, was carried out to recover what has been described as a substantial yet undisclosed amount owed to the electricity company.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the station has remained without power supply as a result of the action, with the Moniya Railway 33kV feeder, which powers the facility, still under disconnection.

ALSO READ: Yobe, FG sign MoU on rural electrification strategy

A statement attributed to IBEDC reads: “We sincerely apologise for our inability to deliver the estimated hours of supply on your feeder. This was due to a TCN forced outage, TCN load shedding, IBEDC forced and planned outages, earth and overcurrent faults, as well as a disconnection due to non-payment.

“Kindly note that the mentioned feeders have been restored, except the Moniya Railway 33kV feeder, which is still out on disconnection for non-payment.”

Also confirming the disconnection, the Coordinating Head of Corporate Services at IBEDC, Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, said: “It is true that the station has been disconnected from the grid.

“I cannot disclose the amount but they are owing the company.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mai Mala Buni speaking at signing of rural electrification strategy Yobe, FG sign MoU on rural electrification strategy
Next Article Osun state commisioner of police briefing the press about undergraduates arrested with guns Police arrest four undergraduates with guns, charms in Osun

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×