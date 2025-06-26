IBEDC disconnects Ibadan train station over accumulated debt

The Obafemi Awolowo Train Station in Ibadan has been disconnected from the national electricity grid by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over unpaid electricity bills.

The disconnection, which has left the station in darkness for weeks, was carried out to recover what has been described as a substantial yet undisclosed amount owed to the electricity company.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the station has remained without power supply as a result of the action, with the Moniya Railway 33kV feeder, which powers the facility, still under disconnection.

A statement attributed to IBEDC reads: “We sincerely apologise for our inability to deliver the estimated hours of supply on your feeder. This was due to a TCN forced outage, TCN load shedding, IBEDC forced and planned outages, earth and overcurrent faults, as well as a disconnection due to non-payment.

“Kindly note that the mentioned feeders have been restored, except the Moniya Railway 33kV feeder, which is still out on disconnection for non-payment.”

Also confirming the disconnection, the Coordinating Head of Corporate Services at IBEDC, Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, said: “It is true that the station has been disconnected from the grid.

“I cannot disclose the amount but they are owing the company.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE