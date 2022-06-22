IBEDC boss calls for better cooperation for improved energy supply in Africa

Lack of keeping accurate data for energy demand across African countries has been one of the biggest problems affecting the improvement of power in the energy sector for optimal performance.

This was the submission of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), John Ayodele, at the Power and Water Exhibition & Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

The conference was designed to deliberate on problems bedevilling the energy and water sector, as well as proffer solutions to tackle some of them.

Ayodele, who was a panelist while discussing amid stakeholders in the industry the topic, ‘Together for A Better Tomorrow-Regional Electricity Cooperation and Integration’, opined that “African nations should devote parts of the money used for ammunition on electricity. Such move will have a direct improvement in the standard of living in the continent.”

According to him, “For Africa to be self-sufficient, we must integrate ourselves and be willing to do the needful”.





He said the conference came up at a very appropriate time, with huge responsibilities on stakeholders to look for solutions, engage in technical discussions and do on-the-spot assessment of the region’s opportunities in power generation and distribution.

The IBEDC COO expressed confidence that “the event provides the opportunity for the players in the industry to be acquainted with innovations and inventions that will greatly improve our services to our esteemed customers.”

The three-day event tagged “Digitalisation, Sustainability and Optimisation” is a brainchild of Vertex NEXT, a global business optimisation solutions provider.