IBEDC apologises to customers over poor electricity supply, promises improved service

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc (IBEDC) has apologized to its customers at Mowe, Ibafo and Magboro over the poor supply of electricity in the area.

The DisCo made the appeal through its Chief Operating Officer (COO), John Ayodele, who said that the dismal power situation being experienced in those communities is a shared challenge between IBEDC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He explained that the three communities get their supply from Oke-Aro 132KV/33KV Transmission station, and allocation by TCN for that area is 13MW, whereas the communities require about 40MW.

Ayodele said because the TCN cannot allocate the energy required to serve all the customers at the communities, the only option at this time is to deploy intensive load management thereby ensuring that customers have equal hours of daily supply.

“Another major challenge is that the 33KV which is a straight network is solely under the control of the TCN. Whenever there is a fault, the normal routine is that our engineers must get an approval from the TCN before repairs can commence and this process is a bit challenging. Also, depending on the nature of the fault and the terrain of the network affected, the process becomes more cumbersome,” Ayodele said.

He further explained that IBEDC is working on the reconstruction of the old Owode-Egba network to enable some of the communities to benefit from the newly commissioned Abeokuta transmission station at Kobape.

“We are also appealing to our unmetered customers in this locality to take advantage of the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP) to get metered. Our staff are on strict schedules to ensure that customers’ issues are promptly addressed.”

