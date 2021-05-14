IBB not dead, he is alive and healthy ― Source

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) is alive and healthy as against rumours of his death in some quarters.

IBB has continued to receive prominent citizens from far and near as visitors over the Eid-El-Fitr celebration on Thursday at his Uphill Mansion in Minna, Niger State capital.

A source close to IBB said at the weekend that after the three Raqaat prayers at the Eid ground on Thursday in Minna, some prominent Nigerlites led by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, paid him Sallah homage until evening.

At the time of filing this report on Friday, in Minna, the very reliable source who would not want his names mentioned in the print said that General Babangida was still receiving guests.

The source added that “IBB, is in a good mood” adding that, “Baba is very hale and hearty”.