Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State have expressed their appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, calling for their inclusion in government.

The group made the call in a communiqué issued after a stakeholders meeting held on June 18 and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The communiqué was signed by former Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Wale Adeoye; APC Chieftain, Hon. Samuel Oketoobo; former Chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon. Bimbo Adepoju; and hosts of other stakeholders.

The Ibarapa zone of Oyo State comprises three local government areas, namely Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central, and Ibarapa North.

The group commended the president for addressing the concerns of APC leaders in Oyo State by including more indigenes of the state in the councils and boards of tertiary institutions.

However, the group criticised the recent list of appointments, noting the complete absence of representatives from the Ibarapa zone in spite of numerous qualified candidates from the area.

It said that no representative of the Ibarapa zone was included in the 24-member list sent to Abuja for these appointments, in spite of the numerous qualified persons in the area.

The stakeholders viewed the exclusion as deliberate neglect, arguing that it contradicted the principles of participatory democracy, fairness, and equality upheld by the party.

They called on President Tinubu and the national party leaders to review the list to include Ibarapa indigenes and ensure the zone is considered in future federal appointments.

Additionally, the group called for a more inclusive decision-making process in the party to ensure all geopolitical zones in the state are adequately represented.

It reaffirmed the Ibarapa Zone’s loyalty and dedication to the APC, emphasising their role as a unified progressive force in Oyo State as well as Nigeria.

They called for equitable treatment in both appointments and elective positions.

